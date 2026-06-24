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    Lt. Col. Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield. [Image 2 of 4]

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    Lt. Col. Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Derrick Matthews 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The Hunter Army Airfield community welcomed a new leader Friday as Lt. Col. Kyle Stilwell assumed command of the garrison from Lt. Col. Derick Taylor during a change of command ceremony held at the Garrison headquarters

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 11:47
    Photo ID: 9775388
    VIRIN: 260626-O-HK190-5914
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield. [Image 4 of 4], by Derrick Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Col. Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield.
    Lt. Col. Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield.
    Lt. Col. Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield.
    Lt. Col. Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield.

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