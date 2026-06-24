The Hunter Army Airfield community welcomed a new leader Friday as Lt. Col. Kyle Stilwell assumed command of the garrison from Lt. Col. Derick Taylor during a change of command ceremony held at the Garrison headquarters
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 11:47
|Photo ID:
|9775388
|VIRIN:
|260626-O-HK190-5914
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield. [Image 4 of 4], by Derrick Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lt. Col. Stilwell takes command at Hunter Army Airfield
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