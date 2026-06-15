VC-25B Bridge aircraft arrives at Joint Base Andrews, begins commissioning flights

The Air Force’s VC-25B Bridge aircraft has officially arrived at the Presidential Airlift Group and will commence its initial commissioning flights, marking the successful delivery of a secure, modified executive platform. Fresh from receiving its new red, white, and blue livery and the final government modifications, the aircraft has entered service to provide critical, secure continuity for the commander in chief.

The delivery of the Bridge aircraft fulfills an imperative to relieve pressure on the aging VC-25A fleet as heavy maintenance cycles extend, safeguarding the continuity of presidential airlift operations until the long-term Boeing

VC-25B enters service.

“The safety and security of the commander in chief is our highest priority," said Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink. "From the beginning, we meticulously evaluated every requirement to accelerate delivery while maintaining the high standards expected of the presidential mission. This effort proves that the U.S. Air Force can move fast without sacrificing quality, security, or reliability."

Commissioning Flights

Commissioning flights are the "final exam" for the aircraft modification. They provide both an opportunity for the White House enterprise to validate mission-capability, while also finalizing protocols required to safely and securely transport the President of the United States and enable his execution of his three constitutional roles: Chief Executive, Commander in Chief, and Head of State.

Once these flights are successfully completed, the aircraft is officially "commissioned" into the active executive airlift fleet and becomes available for presidential missions along with the VC-25A and C-32 fleets.

Safety, Security and Secure Communications at the Forefront

The Bridge program represents what is possible when the collective stakeholders across the public and private sector align behind one foundational mission outcome. Any aircraft bestowed the call sign “Air Force One” must meet rigorous security requirements to ensure the President remains safe, protected, and fully connected. The VC-25B Bridge aircraft was modified under a disciplined engineering approach that prioritized these exact core capabilities above all else.

The aircraft is safe, secure and equipped with the most advanced technologies necessary to meet the requirements of the presidential mission. Those requirements were carefully crafted to prioritize mission over aesthetics, leaving much of the previous head of state interior layout minimally changed. No risk was taken in security, safety or mission communications, but the collective team made trades on some of the less commonly used mission sets that Boeing must deliver to support the next 40 years.

Balancing acceleration with security and operational readiness, the VC-25B Bridge program represents a fundamental shift in rapid, secure capability delivery. Every facet of the bridge program was oriented towards acceleration and thinking differently.

Operational readiness depends on three key components: mission capability to perform assigned tasks, highly trained personnel to operate and maintain the aircraft, and adequate logistics support including, spare parts and resources, all of which were rigorously assessed. To ensure mission capability, an elite group of interagency experts developed benchmark protocols to detect and, if necessary, neutralize potential technical hazards on the previously owned aircraft.

The training pipeline started last October with the lease of an Atlas Air 747-8F to begin training pilots and maintainers followed by the purchase of a Lufthansa 747-8i as a full-time training asset for the entire crew complement. Additionally, a full three-dimensional mock-up of the interior of VC-25B Bridge delivered in January 2026 provided the White House enterprise the ability to begin familiarization training ahead of the bridge’s first commissioning flight. Underpinning the entire program, is logistics support. Acceleration focused on procuring initial spares and establishing a supply chain, not only for this aircraft, but as a launching point for future 747-8 fleet.

“We are proud to deliver the VC-25B Bridge aircraft to the President,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach. “Many thought it could not be done, but the United States Air Force was able to execute and provide a secure, reliable airborne command post on an accelerated timeline.”