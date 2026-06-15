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    VC-25B Bridge aircraft arrives at Joint Base Andrews, begins commissioning flights

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    VC-25B Bridge aircraft arrives at Joint Base Andrews, begins commissioning flights

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by 94th Airlift Wing 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    VC-25B Bridge aircraft arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., begins commissioning flights. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 16:35
    Photo ID: 9762439
    VIRIN: 260619-F-XX000-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 5

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    This work, VC-25B Bridge aircraft arrives at Joint Base Andrews, begins commissioning flights, by 94th Airlift Wing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VC-25B
    VC-25B Bridge

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