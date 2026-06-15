VC-25B Bridge aircraft arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., begins commissioning flights. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo).
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 16:35
|Photo ID:
|9762439
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-XX000-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|5
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VC-25B Bridge aircraft arrives at Joint Base Andrews, begins commissioning flights
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