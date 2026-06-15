VC-25B Bridge aircraft arrives at Joint Base Andrews, begins commissioning flights

Date Taken: 06.19.2026 Date Posted: 06.19.2026 16:35 Photo ID: 9762439 VIRIN: 260619-F-XX000-1003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.39 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

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