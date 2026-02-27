SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts a Joint Operation Maneuver

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, along with Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, conduct a joint Operational Maneuver, the culminating event of Salaknib 2026, at Lal-Lo, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)