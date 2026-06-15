MILITARY STAR Marks America’s 250th with Largest-Ever 25% First-Day Discount

Photo By Zachary Wright | In honor of the Nation’s 250th anniversary, MILITARY STAR is helping new cardmembers celebrate with a 25% discount off first-day purchases from June 25 through July 2. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Zachary Wright | In honor of the Nation’s 250th anniversary, MILITARY STAR is helping new cardmembers...... read more read more

DALLAS — To commemorate the Nation’s 250th anniversary, MILITARY STAR(R) is offering new cardmembers its largest discount ever: 25% off first day’s purchases.

From June 25 through July 2, shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR account can save 25% on all first day’s purchases instead of the regular 10% discount. The discount can be combined with other MILITARY STAR and Exchange promotions.

MILITARY STAR offers exclusive cardmember savings including:

5 cents off every gallon of gas from Expresses and select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations.

10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

Free standard shipping on ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com orders.

Shoppers also earn unlimited 2% rewards on purchases everywhere the card is accepted, including commissaries, concessionaires, restaurants and Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities, plus purchases at ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.

All cardmembers enjoy an industry-low APR regardless of credit score and no annual, late or over-limit fees.

The first-day purchase discount is dependent upon the application being approved and will be applied as credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visithttps://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/military-star/

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billionin earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.comorfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or WrightZ@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/