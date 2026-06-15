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    MILITARY STAR Marks America’s 250th with Largest-Ever 25% First-Day Discount

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    MILITARY STAR Marks America’s 250th with Largest-Ever 25% First-Day Discount

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Zachary Wright 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    In honor of the Nation’s 250th anniversary, MILITARY STAR is helping new cardmembers celebrate with a 25% discount off first-day purchases from June 25 through July 2.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9760679
    VIRIN: 260618-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 4000x2250
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MILITARY STAR Marks America’s 250th with Largest-Ever 25% First-Day Discount, by Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MILITARY STAR, Exchange, AAFES, Army & Air Force Exchange Service

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