In honor of the Nation’s 250th anniversary, MILITARY STAR is helping new cardmembers celebrate with a 25% discount off first-day purchases from June 25 through July 2.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9760679
|VIRIN:
|260618-D-D0482-1111
|Resolution:
|4000x2250
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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MILITARY STAR Marks America’s 250th with Largest-Ever 25% First-Day Discount
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