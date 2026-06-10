310th and 316th ESC field feeding teams integrate at Sentinel Justice

Photo By Capt. Robert Wooldridge | CAMP SHELBY, Miss. – Life in the field as a culinary specialist can be hectic – feeding large groups of Soldiers in tough field conditions has its challenges. Soldiers of the 771st and 786th Field Feeding teams from the 310th and 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Commands are doing exactly that in support of Operation Sentinel Justice, working in the humid heat of Mississippi. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Capt. Robert Wooldridge | CAMP SHELBY, Miss. – Life in the field as a culinary specialist can be hectic –...... read more read more

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. – Life in the field as a culinary specialist can be hectic – feeding large groups of Soldiers in tough field conditions has its challenges. Soldiers of the 771st and 786th Field Feeding teams from the 310th and 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Commands are doing exactly that in support of Operation Sentinel Justice, working in the humid heat of Mississippi.

The two teams have combined to feed Soldiers in the field, all while being evaluated on their performance as a unit. The days are long, and the heat intense, as they deal with multiple relocations in the field, counter unmanned aerial systems (UAS) attacks, and a multitude of other training: all while maintaining their regular duties feeding Soldiers of the exercise.

Staff Sgt. Jacob Hernandez, culinary specialist of the 771st FFT said the unit hit the ground running upon arrival at Sentinel Justice, the largest Army Reserve exercise ever held.

“We've been dealing with extreme heat and have moved our operation three times, Hernandez said. “We’ve overcome a lot so far, achieving new heights and goals. We got our communications up, which in the past has been a challenge for the field feeding team.”

Hernandez said the team has encountered field problems typical of a field training exercise and met them with motivation and determination.

“Through our training, we've encountered UAS activity, had to call in a nine-line medevac, and we’ve conducted casualty care,” Hernandez said. “We’re also being evaluated on our unit's ability to defend ourselves and conduct our field feeding mission. Right now, we're supporting three units, including the 497th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), the 425th Transportation Company, and the 338th Medical Support Brigade.”

The field feeding teams have buckled down and made a joint effort to exceed the standard, said Staff Sgt. Mark Parker, culinary specialist,786th FFT.

“The soldiers have been working together well, and the communication is excellent,” Parker said. The chemistry has been seamless even with all the challenges we face; we’ve been adapting and overcoming.”

The experience gained at Sentinel Justice will serve both teams in the future, Parker said, the resilience shown exemplifies the talent of both teams.

"We’ve been able to communicate throughout the theater operations, and we get better and more pristine as we continue to execute,” Parker said. “The soldiers all came out here prepared, they’re training hard, and when things get rough, nobody’s quitting.”

Operation Sentinel Justice is the largest training event in the history of the Army Reserve, with an estimated 12,000 Soldiers participating. The Combat Support Training Exercise is designed to assess and enhance the readiness and capabilities of Army Reserve Soldiers in a modern dynamic, multi-echelon, and joint operational environment.