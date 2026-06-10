310th and 316th ESC field feeding teams integrate at Sentinel Justice

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CAMP SHELBY, Miss. – Life in the field as a culinary specialist can be hectic – feeding large groups of Soldiers in tough field conditions has its challenges. Soldiers of the 771st and 786th Field Feeding teams from the 310th and 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Commands are doing exactly that in support of Operation Sentinel Justice, working in the humid heat of Mississippi.