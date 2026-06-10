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    310th and 316th ESC field feeding teams integrate at Sentinel Justice [Image 2 of 4]

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    310th and 316th ESC field feeding teams integrate at Sentinel Justice

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Robert Wooldridge 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    CAMP SHELBY, Miss. – Life in the field as a culinary specialist can be hectic – feeding large groups of Soldiers in tough field conditions has its challenges. Soldiers of the 771st and 786th Field Feeding teams from the 310th and 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Commands are doing exactly that in support of Operation Sentinel Justice, working in the humid heat of Mississippi.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 16:05
    Photo ID: 9748358
    VIRIN: 260612-A-TD266-6338
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 310th and 316th ESC field feeding teams integrate at Sentinel Justice [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    310th and 316th ESC field feeding teams integrate at Sentinel Justice
    310th and 316th ESC field feeding teams integrate at Sentinel Justice
    310th and 316th ESC field feeding teams integrate at Sentinel Justice
    310th and 316th ESC field feeding teams integrate at Sentinel Justice

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