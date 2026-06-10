Ohio National Guard member makes history with third straight Lacerda Cup combatives title

Photo By 2nd Lt. Jill Maynus | U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle, a military police noncommissioned officer assigned to the Ohio Army National Guard’s 323rd Military Police Company, poses for a photo following his third consecutive victory at the Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship held at Fort Benning, Ga., April 7-10, 2026. Slagle is one of only two competitors in the tournament’s history to win three titles in a row. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jill Maynus, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Winning matters to Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle, a military police noncommissioned officer with the Ohio Army National Guard’s 323rd Military Police Company.

In April, Slagle accomplished a feat few in the Army combatives world can claim. For the third consecutive year, he won the cruiserweight (up to 185 pounds) division title at the Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship at Fort Benning, Georgia. Slagle was just the second participant to accomplish a three-peat in the history of the annual tournament, which draws some of the Army’s best combat athletes to compete in grappling and striking events.

Slagle, who trains both during his military service and at civilian mixed martial arts gyms, emphasizes that each victory is the result of discipline, preparation and a love of the fight.

“The hardest part is just putting your shoes on, getting in the car and driving to the gym,” Slagle said. “Once you get past that, every practice makes you better.”

Winning, he said, is more than a personal goal to achieve. According to Slagle, it’s a reflection of one the Ohio National Guard’s key fundamentals: “Winning Matters.” Every day, Slagle approaches training with diligent consistency, balancing the demands of civilian life, military service and competitive fighting.

“You’re not just going to be good at something,” he said. “Consistency is your best friend. You don’t have to be the biggest, fastest or strongest. But if you work hard every day, practice techniques, you can compete at a high level.”

Slagle’s path to the Lacerda Cup began with wrestling in eighth grade and continued through high school, college, amateur MMA matches and Ohio Army National Guard combatives competitions. He credits mentors in the Guard for introducing him to organized military combatives tournaments and supporting him in his athletic endeavors as well as his overall military service.

“I got lucky with leadership,” he said. “They knew I liked that kind of environment and helped me progress through different levels of training. … Col. (Brandon) Tackett, Lt. Col. (Jonas) Bray, Staff Sgt. (Todd) Bevan and Sgt. Maj. (Mark) Carlson, those are people who really had my back when it comes to combatives and helping my Army career.”

The Lacerda Cup is widely regarded as the premier Army combatives tournament, testing Soldiers in striking, grappling and advanced hand-to-hand combat techniques. Competitors face opponents of varying backgrounds and skill levels, requiring adaptability and resilience under pressure. Slagle said his ability to adjust in the moment often gives him the edge.

“Not every position is the same, and not every opponent uses technique the same way,” he shared. “You have to be learning constantly and be ready to change your game plan mid-fight.”

His approach paid off in the finals this year, when he faced a larger opponent, skilled in judo.

“I didn’t want to take a chance standing up with him,” Slagle said. “I switched to wrestling the whole match and controlled the fight.”

Winning three consecutive Lacerda Cup individual championships is indeed a rare feat. Only one other Soldier has achieved the same — U.S. Army Special Forces Master Sgt. Tim Kennedy, who also competed as a professional MMA fighter for 15 years including time in the UFC.

“Being one of the only ones to win it three years in a row,” he reflected, “that was a really cool moment.”

Winning a Lacerda Cup title required Slagle to manage not only rigorous training, but also the pressures of deployment and civilian life. He has served in multiple activations, including his most recent tour in Washington, D.C.

“It was my first activation where we acted as military police and were around everyday civilians,” Slagle said.

His combatives experience, he said, helped him remain calm and confident in high-stress situations. Slagle noted that even off the mat, his combatives experience supports his military service.

“Combatives gives you confidence and composure in stressful situations,” he said.

Preparing for the Lacerda Cup while mobilized with his unit presented a unique challenge for Slagle. With limited access to training facilities and only a few weeks back home before this year’s tournament, he had to improvise and stay disciplined.

“Running is free, so you can always run,” he said. “I was thankful there was a hotel gym, so I used it whenever I could. I even linked up with the D.C. (National Guard) combatives team, training early in the mornings and helping teach a few things. It was tough, but you just have to be proactive. That is my lifestyle.”

For Slagle, winning is the culmination of countless small victories. Sticking to his diet, following his rigorous training schedule, hydrating properly and showing up for every practice matters most.

“The little wins add up to a big win,” he said. “Winning the Lacerda Cup, winning the training day, that’s how it all comes together.”

And for this three-time Lacerda Cup winner, the thrill of victory never gets old.

“I get nervous, I get scared, I get anxious. That feeling never goes away,” he said. “But I love it. It’s your fight or flight system kicking in. It’s why you’re alive. And it’s why winning matters.”