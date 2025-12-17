(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Routine Metro Patrol Turns Into Civilian Assistance for National Guard Soldiers

    Routine Metro Patrol Turns Into Civilian Assistance for National Guard Soldiers

    Photo By Sgt. Alex Cano | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company, Ohio Army National...... read more read more

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Story by Sgt. Alex Cano 

    Joint Task Force DC

    On Dec. 12, 2025, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company, Ohio Army National Guard, were conducting a routine patrol near the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Washington, D.C., when they heard a civilian calling for help.

    Staff Sgt. Jered Moran, Sgt. James Nelson, Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle and Spc. Gogo Simitcievski ran approximately 100 meters to a nearby vehicle, where they found a 34-year-old woman unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

    The Soldiers immediately removed the woman from the vehicle and assessed her condition. After determining she had no pulse and was not breathing, Moran began chest compressions while Nelson provided rescue breaths. After several cycles of CPR, Simitcievski relieved Moran and continued chest compressions. During the lifesaving efforts, Slagle assisted by calming and de-escalating the woman’s husband.

    The Soldiers performed CPR for more than six minutes until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The woman was successfully revived and transported to a local medical facility for further care. Officials later confirmed she is expected to make a full recovery.

    “To be on this mission is an honor,” said Moran. “My Soldiers and I are proud Ohioans and are grateful for the opportunity to serve in our nation’s capital by helping others.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 16:18
    Story ID: 554624
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Routine Metro Patrol Turns Into Civilian Assistance for National Guard Soldiers, by SGT Alex Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Routine Metro Patrol Turns Into Civilian Assistance for National Guard Soldiers
    Routine Metro Patrol Turns Into Civilian Assistance for National Guard Soldiers
    Routine Metro Patrol Turns Into Civilian Assistance for National Guard Soldiers
    Routine Metro Patrol Turns Into Civilian Assistance for National Guard Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version