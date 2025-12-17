Routine Metro Patrol Turns Into Civilian Assistance for National Guard Soldiers

Photo By Sgt. Alex Cano | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company, Ohio Army National...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alex Cano | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company, Ohio Army National Guard, are recognized for lifesaving actions at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Washington, D.C., Dec. 12, 2025. While conducting a routine patrol, Staff Sgt. Jered Moran, Sgt. James Nelson, Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle and Spc. Gogo Simitcievski responded to a civilian in medical distress and performed CPR for more than six minutes until emergency medical personnel arrived. The woman was successfully revived and transported for further care. About 2,400 National Guard members are working with law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Cano) see less | View Image Page

On Dec. 12, 2025, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company, Ohio Army National Guard, were conducting a routine patrol near the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Washington, D.C., when they heard a civilian calling for help.

Staff Sgt. Jered Moran, Sgt. James Nelson, Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle and Spc. Gogo Simitcievski ran approximately 100 meters to a nearby vehicle, where they found a 34-year-old woman unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

The Soldiers immediately removed the woman from the vehicle and assessed her condition. After determining she had no pulse and was not breathing, Moran began chest compressions while Nelson provided rescue breaths. After several cycles of CPR, Simitcievski relieved Moran and continued chest compressions. During the lifesaving efforts, Slagle assisted by calming and de-escalating the woman’s husband.

The Soldiers performed CPR for more than six minutes until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The woman was successfully revived and transported to a local medical facility for further care. Officials later confirmed she is expected to make a full recovery.

“To be on this mission is an honor,” said Moran. “My Soldiers and I are proud Ohioans and are grateful for the opportunity to serve in our nation’s capital by helping others.”