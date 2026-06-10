Command Prayer Breakfast unites service members through faith and resiliency

CAMP GRAYLING, MICH. — Members of the Michigan National Guard joined their state's Chaplain Corps for a morning of spiritual reflection, fellowship, and a shared commitment to mission readiness during the annual Command Prayer Breakfast at Camp Grayling, June 11, 2026. The event brought together service members of all ranks, unified by a common focus on faith, community and the mental fortitude required for operational missions. “We are spread out throughout the state attached to units in Chaplain-Religious Affairs Specialist pair teams. The prayer breakfast is one of the few times we are able to be together as a state corps.” said Spc. Sheri Rodgers, Religious Affairs Specialist, 156th Signal Battalion. “This is a great opportunity for us to get in additional training together once the breakfast is complete.” The morning commenced with Chaplain-led prayers and spiritual reflections that emphasized the importance of inner resilience and leadership. As well as a song performed by Sgt. 1st Class. Amy Pearson and Staff Sgt. Melany Miller, senior musicians assigned to the 126th Army Band, Michigan Army National Guard. A highlight of the breakfast was the introduction of the guest speaker, Lt. Col. Jim Miller, a chaplain for the Michigan Army National Guard. Miller shared a powerful personal testimony of how faith guided him through the challenges of deployment, leadership, and finding his calling within the chaplain corps. “All of us will be confronted with rare moments where that moment is critical…” said Miller. “It might be a career decision. It might be a family move. It might be a heated verbal altercation with a boss. It might be an encouraging word you give. That moment will either tip the balance toward or away from victory.” By sharing authentic, lived experiences from the field, the speakers bridged the gap between faith and the practical realities of military operations with the Guard members in attendance. Ultimately, the event was more than just a morning meal; it was a strategic investment in the holistic well-being of the force. By focusing on faith and unity, the Michigan National Guard reinforced its commitment to maintaining a spiritually fit, resilient force—fully prepared to answer the call for both domestic responses and overseas operational missions.