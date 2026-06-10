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    VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system

    VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system

    Photo By Eric Pilgrim | The new Neoverse system creates an interactive experience for Houston Bowling Center...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — The Houston Bowling Center recently installed a Neoverse system that allows staff to enhance the bowling experience.

    Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation marketing specialist Danielle Yates says the new system utilizes a wall of LED panels that create immersive and interactive experiences for bowlers.

    From unique backdrops to sports games and personalized event messaging, Yates says Neoverse offers a wide range of options that customers can experience during normal hours of operation.

    Hours of operation: Monday – 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday – 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday – 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday – 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday – 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday – 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday – Closed

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:26
    Story ID: 567454
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system
    VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system

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    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Neoverse

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