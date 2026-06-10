VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system

Fort Knox, Ky. — The Houston Bowling Center recently installed a Neoverse system that allows staff to enhance the bowling experience.
Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation marketing specialist Danielle Yates says the new system utilizes a wall of LED panels that create immersive and interactive experiences for bowlers.
From unique backdrops to sports games and personalized event messaging, Yates says Neoverse offers a wide range of options that customers can experience during normal hours of operation.
Hours of operation: Monday – 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday – 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday – 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday – 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday – 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday – 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday – Closed
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|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 12:26
|Story ID:
|567454
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
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