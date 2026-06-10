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    VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    The new Neoverse system creates an interactive experience for Houston Bowling Center customers at Fort Knox, Kentucky June 10, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1010461
    VIRIN: 260611-A-GF376-1001
    Filename: DOD_111767327
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Neoverse

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