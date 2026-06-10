The new Neoverse system creates an interactive experience for Houston Bowling Center customers at Fort Knox, Kentucky May 21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 12:26
|Photo ID:
|9743273
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-QT978-9980
|Resolution:
|4432x2317
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system
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