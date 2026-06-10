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    VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system

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    VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    The new Neoverse system creates an interactive experience for Houston Bowling Center customers at Fort Knox, Kentucky May 21, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:26
    Photo ID: 9743273
    VIRIN: 260521-A-QT978-9980
    Resolution: 4432x2317
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system

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    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Neoverse

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