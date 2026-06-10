VIDEO: Houston Bowling Center one of only two Kentucky facilities with Neoverse system

Date Taken: 05.21.2026 Date Posted: 06.11.2026 12:26 Photo ID: 9743273 VIRIN: 260521-A-QT978-9980 Resolution: 4432x2317 Size: 2.16 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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