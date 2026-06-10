U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Soldiers take part in 57th International March of Diekirch

Courtesy Photo | DIEKIRCH, Luxembourg — As a sign of camaraderie and commitment to its NATO allies and host nation partners, a group of U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria and the Army Health Clinic Vilseck took part in the 57th annual International March of Diekirch in Luxembourg May 30-31. (Pictured from left to right are; Marlene Quick, Sgt.1st Class Adam Quick, Sgt 1st Class Celestino Carranza and Sgt 1st Class Jennifer Collazo from MEDDAC-Bavaria). see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | DIEKIRCH, Luxembourg — As a sign of camaraderie and commitment to its NATO allies...... read more read more

DIEKIRCH, Luxembourg — As a sign of camaraderie and commitment to its NATO allies and host nation partners, a group of U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria and the Army Health Clinic Vilseck took part in the 57th annual International March of Diekirch in Luxembourg May 30-31.

With approximately 8,000 civilians and military personnel taking part, the International March of Diekirch commemorates the liberation of Luxembourg, twice from foreign oppression, and shows gratitude toward U.S. soldiers who liberated Luxembourg in 1918 and 1944.

"Events like the International March of Diekirch strengthen relations with our allies and partners while showcasing the professionalism and commitment of our U.S. servicemembers," said Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Collazo, the S3 Operations noncommissioned officer in charge for MEDDAC-Bavaria. "Participants from several nations, military organizations, and the local communities all came together. There was a strong sense of camaraderie, mutual support, and respect among all participants."

The march, originally organized by the Luxembourg Army, was first held in 1968. The number of participants in the International March of Diekirch on its inaugural debut was only 267. Over the years, it has grown to several thousand participants.

"The atmosphere was absolutely incredible," said Sgt. 1st Class Adam Quick, an S3 Operations noncommissioned officer for MEDDAC-Bavaria. "There was a profound sense of camaraderie out there on the trail. You have military contingents from all over NATO, local civilians, and veterans, all sharing the same arduous journey. The support and cheers from the local towns we marched through were highly motivating and really kept our spirits high."

Participants had the option of competing in a 12-, 20- or 40-kilometer hike. The march is open to military personnel and civilians alike, including children.

"Our team tackled the 20-kilometer (12.42 miles) route on day one of the march," Quick added. "The steep elevation changes and the varying terrain of the region really put the lead in your legs. By the end, everyone was feeling the miles, but crossing the finish line as a team made all the pain worth it."

Since its inception, more than 250,000 individuals have participated in the annual march.

"I had a fantastic experience while I was there meeting and talking with so many different people from different backgrounds and countries," said Pfc. Jarold Chetwood, a combat medic assigned to the Army Health Clinic Vilseck. "We did the 40-kilometer march on the first day. The original plan was to do back-to-back 40-kilometer marches, however, due to the multiple steep hills over that distance we decided against the second day."

When asked what advice he would give to anyone contemplating taking part in the Diekirch march, Chetwood said, "Carry plenty of extra socks and practice on hills with steep inclines to better prepare for this event."

The 58th International March of Diekirch is tentatively scheduled for May 2027. For more information about the march, visit marche.lu.