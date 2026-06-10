U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Soldiers take part in 57th International March of Diekirch

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DIEKIRCH, Luxembourg — As a sign of camaraderie and commitment to its NATO allies and host nation partners, a group of U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria and the Army Health Clinic Vilseck took part in the 57th annual International March of Diekirch in Luxembourg May 30-31. (Pictured from left to right are; Marlene Quick, Sgt.1st Class Adam Quick, Sgt 1st Class Celestino Carranza and Sgt 1st Class Jennifer Collazo from MEDDAC-Bavaria).