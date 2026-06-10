(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Soldiers take part in 57th International March of Diekirch

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Soldiers take part in 57th International March of Diekirch

    LUXEMBOURG

    05.30.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    DIEKIRCH, Luxembourg — As a sign of camaraderie and commitment to its NATO allies and host nation partners, a group of U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria and the Army Health Clinic Vilseck took part in the 57th annual International March of Diekirch in Luxembourg May 30-31. (Pictured from left to right are; Marlene Quick, Sgt.1st Class Adam Quick, Sgt 1st Class Celestino Carranza and Sgt 1st Class Jennifer Collazo from MEDDAC-Bavaria).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 04:36
    Photo ID: 9742120
    VIRIN: 260531-A-YV790-8385
    Resolution: 3840x5120
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: LU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Soldiers take part in 57th International March of Diekirch, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery