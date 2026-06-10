U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria Soldiers take part in 57th International March of Diekirch

DIEKIRCH, Luxembourg — As a sign of camaraderie and commitment to its NATO allies and host nation partners, a group of U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria and the Army Health Clinic Vilseck took part in the 57th annual International March of Diekirch in Luxembourg May 30-31. With approximately 8,000 civilians and military personnel taking part, the International March of Diekirch commemorates the liberation of Luxembourg, twice from foreign oppression, and shows gratitude toward U.S. soldiers who liberated Luxembourg in 1918 and 1944.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 04:44
|Photo ID:
|9742121
|VIRIN:
|260531-A-YV790-3907
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|LU
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|4
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|0
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