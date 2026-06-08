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    Modernizing Care: How Ambient Listening Supports Providers and Patients

    Modernizing Care: How Ambient Listening Supports Providers and Patients

    Photo By Shanita Dorsey | Rhonda Sanders, a physician assistant at Kenner Army Health Clinic, speaks with a...... read more read more

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Story by Shanita Dorsey 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    A new tool within MHS GENESIS is helping providers at Kenner Army Health Clinic spend less time documenting appointments and more time focused on patient care.

    Known as Ambient Listening, the technology captures conversations during face-to-face visits and automatically documents relevant information in the patient's medical record. By reducing the time providers spend typing notes, the tool allows them to remain engaged in conversations and focus on patients throughout the visit.

    For Rhonda Sanders, a physician assistant at Kenner Army Health Clinic, the difference has been noticeable.

    “It has actually allowed me to talk and educate the patient as if we were having a conversation instead of typing the note as I talk,” Sanders said.

    For Sanders, the benefits go beyond the conversation itself.

    “It is easier to use because the ambient listening tool will put findings, instructions and medication directions directly in the note where it belongs,” Sanders said.

    MAJ Michael Orrick, an internal medicine physician at Kenner Army Health Clinic, said the time savings can make a meaningful difference during a busy clinic day.

    “When you see 18 patients a day, even a few minutes saved per appointment makes a significant difference,” Orrick said.

    While some patients initially have questions about the technology, Sanders said most have been receptive once they understand how it works.

    “I do tell them that only the provider can listen to the recording and that is for only a week,” Sanders said. “Most patients have been very open to the ambient listening. However, they always have the right to decline it.”

    Capt. Divyasai Tanguturu-Peltz said she experienced the benefits firsthand.

    “Ambient Listening allowed my provider to be present and give me his full attention instead of focusing on taking notes,” Tanguturu-Peltz said.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 08:25
    Story ID: 567305
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Modernizing Care: How Ambient Listening Supports Providers and Patients, by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Modernizing Care: How Ambient Listening Supports Providers and Patients

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    TAGS

    technology acceleration
    Technology Advances
    Ambient intelligence
    technology
    Ambient Listening
    ambient-listening

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