Rhonda Sanders, a physician assistant at Kenner Army Health Clinic, speaks with a patient during an appointment at Fort Lee, Virginia. Ambient Listening, a tool within MHS GENESIS, helps providers remain engaged in conversations with patients while automatically documenting relevant information in the electronic health record.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 08:25
|Photo ID:
|9739273
|VIRIN:
|260603-D-HN813-7416
|Resolution:
|1493x1023
|Size:
|444.4 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Modernizing Care: How Ambient Listening Supports Providers and Patients, by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Modernizing Care: How Ambient Listening Supports Providers and Patients
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