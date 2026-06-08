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    Modernizing Care: How Ambient Listening Supports Providers and Patients

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    Modernizing Care: How Ambient Listening Supports Providers and Patients

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Shanita Dorsey 

    Kenner Army Health Clinic

    Rhonda Sanders, a physician assistant at Kenner Army Health Clinic, speaks with a patient during an appointment at Fort Lee, Virginia. Ambient Listening, a tool within MHS GENESIS, helps providers remain engaged in conversations with patients while automatically documenting relevant information in the electronic health record.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 08:25
    Photo ID: 9739273
    VIRIN: 260603-D-HN813-7416
    Resolution: 1493x1023
    Size: 444.4 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Modernizing Care: How Ambient Listening Supports Providers and Patients, by Shanita Dorsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    technology acceleration
    Technology Advances
    Ambient intelligence
    technology
    Ambient Listening
    ambient-listening

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