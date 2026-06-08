JROTC Cadets Build Leadership Skills at Camp Gruber

Photo By Sgt. Danielle Rayon | A Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet conducts rappel training during the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs, Okla., May 27, 2026. The program is supported by the Oklahoma National Guard and combines leadership instruction, adventure training and team-building exercises designed to challenge cadets outside their comfort zones. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Danielle Rayon) see less | View Image Page

CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, Okla. — Eighty Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets from eight schools across Oklahoma gathered at Camp Gruber Training Center, May 26-30, 2026, to sharpen their leadership skills, build teamwork and challenge themselves through hands-on military training during the annual JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge.

The weeklong program provides cadets an opportunity to practice leadership, team building and adventure training in a military environment. Throughout the camp, cadets participated in core training events including rappelling, map reading and land navigation, aquatic activities, team-building exercises, as well as an optional obstacle course. Integrated instruction covered leadership development, physical fitness, drill and ceremonies, heat injury prevention, and proper hydration and nutrition.

The camp is designed to place cadets in unfamiliar situations where they must work together, communicate effectively and develop confidence in their leadership abilities. Living alongside peers from different schools also allows participants to build relationships and learn from one another while experiencing a military-style environment.

The Oklahoma Army National Guard played a critical role in the success of the event by providing access to CGTC facilities and equipment, medical support personnel and primary trainers for the rappelling tower and obstacle course. Guard Soldiers worked directly with cadets throughout the week, helping them safely navigate challenges while reinforcing leadership principles and resilience skills.

“The OKARNG has been a principal and enduring supporter of JCLC at Camp Gruber,” said Kyle Brede, senior Army instructor for Guthrie High School JROTC. “Without their professional training and expertise, we would be unable to fulfill the JCLC program of instruction.”