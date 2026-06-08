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    JROTC Cadets Build Leadership Skills at Camp Gruber

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    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Danielle Rayon 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, Okla. — Eighty Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets from eight schools across Oklahoma gathered at Camp Gruber Training Center, May 26-30, 2026, to sharpen their leadership skills, build teamwork and challenge themselves through hands-on military training during the annual JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge.

    The weeklong program provides cadets an opportunity to practice leadership, team building and adventure training in a military environment. Throughout the camp, cadets participated in core training events including rappelling, map reading and land navigation, aquatic activities, team-building exercises, as well as an optional obstacle course. Integrated instruction covered leadership development, physical fitness, drill and ceremonies, heat injury prevention, and proper hydration and nutrition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009894
    VIRIN: 260527-A-IN656-7427
    Filename: DOD_111758160
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JROTC Cadets Build Leadership Skills at Camp Gruber, by SGT Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oklahoma National Guard
    Camp Gruber
    OKGuard
    National Guard
    JROTC

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