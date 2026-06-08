JROTC Cadets Build Leadership Skills at Camp Gruber

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009894" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, Okla. — Eighty Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets from eight schools across Oklahoma gathered at Camp Gruber Training Center, May 26-30, 2026, to sharpen their leadership skills, build teamwork and challenge themselves through hands-on military training during the annual JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge.



The weeklong program provides cadets an opportunity to practice leadership, team building and adventure training in a military environment. Throughout the camp, cadets participated in core training events including rappelling, map reading and land navigation, aquatic activities, team-building exercises, as well as an optional obstacle course. Integrated instruction covered leadership development, physical fitness, drill and ceremonies, heat injury prevention, and proper hydration and nutrition.