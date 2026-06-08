CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, Okla. — Eighty Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets from eight schools across Oklahoma gathered at Camp Gruber Training Center, May 26-30, 2026, to sharpen their leadership skills, build teamwork and challenge themselves through hands-on military training during the annual JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge.
The weeklong program provides cadets an opportunity to practice leadership, team building and adventure training in a military environment. Throughout the camp, cadets participated in core training events including rappelling, map reading and land navigation, aquatic activities, team-building exercises, as well as an optional obstacle course. Integrated instruction covered leadership development, physical fitness, drill and ceremonies, heat injury prevention, and proper hydration and nutrition.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 15:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009890
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-IN656-6245
|Filename:
|DOD_111758007
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JROTC Cadets Build Leadership Skills at Camp Gruber, by SGT Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JROTC Cadets Build Leadership Skills at Camp Gruber
No keywords found.