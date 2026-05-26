Nolan Hagge: Geotechnical/Materials Engineer

Photo By Frances Candelaria | Nolan Hagge serves as a geotechnical/materials engineer for the Engineering and Construction Division, Geotechnical Branch, Investigations and Materials Section, at the USACE Rock Island District. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Frances Candelaria | Nolan Hagge serves as a geotechnical/materials engineer for the Engineering and...... read more read more

Nolan Hagge serves as a geotechnical/materials engineer for the Engineering and Construction Division, Geotechnical Branch, Investigations and Materials Section, at the USACE Rock Island District. He joined the team in December 2023 after working for more than 10 years as an engineer in the private sector.

“I came to USACE because I wanted to be a part of something bigger and find my purpose again as an engineer,” said Hagge.

In his current role, Hagge provides geotechnical and material design for complex civil works projects and offers technical assistance during the construction phase. His primary areas of expertise include horizontal directional drilling, geotechnical investigations, deep foundations (drilled shafts, micropiles, driven piles), ground improvement, large earthwork, and underwater concrete applications for heavy structures such as locks, dams, and floodwalls.

Hagge also provides quality assurance oversight for some of the District’s mega projects. This includes conducting footing and rebar inspections, concrete testing, grout field testing, earthwork inspections, and overseeing sheetpile, micropile, and H-pile installations. Additionally, he develops Drilling Invasive Program Plans to assess geotechnical site conditions and serves as an agency technical reviewer for the USACE Risk Management Center.

Hagge was recently recognized for exceptional work with a Civilian Service Achievement Medal for his support to the USACE Chicago District following his involvement in a challenging underwater concrete project at the Chicago Lock in the dead of winter.

He also received a commander’s coin for delivering a high-quality technical solution under a compressed timeline for the design of a connecting levee in the Cedar Rapids Flood Risk Management Project.

“Nolan is highly proficient in the Geotechnical Investigations and Materials specialties from developing scopes of work for field investigations to concrete and soils analysis and designs to laboratory testing and construction observation,” said Valerie Chambers, chief of the Geotech Branch, Investigations and Materials Section. “He is a great team player, reaching out to personnel and coordinating among disciplines to ensure USACE receives a good product whether that be in design or construction work. His efforts have significantly contributed to the positive team atmosphere and cooperation achieved on multiple large-scale projects. He has a can-do attitude and willingness to work through issues that arise in a collaborative manner that is a valued asset to not only the Geotechnical Branch but to the Rock Island District as a whole.”

Hagge holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Dordt University and is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Illinois. Originally from Princeton, Iowa, he recently returned to the area and currently resides there with his wife and two daughters. Outside of his professional duties, he is an avid hunter and fisherman.

When reflecting on his time at the Rock Island District, Hagge says, “the opportunities are endless and your career at USACE is what you make it.” He also noted that while foundational knowledge is critical, “there is no substitute for experience.”