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    Employee Spotlight- Nolan Hagge: Geotechnical/Materials Engineer

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    Employee Spotlight- Nolan Hagge: Geotechnical/Materials Engineer

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Frances Candelaria 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Nolan Hagge serves as a geotechnical/materials engineer for the Engineering and Construction Division, Geotechnical Branch, Investigations and Materials Section, at the USACE Rock Island District.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9712317
    VIRIN: 231204-A-JD595-4597
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Employee Spotlight- Nolan Hagge: Geotechnical/Materials Engineer, by Frances Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rock Island District
    Geotechnical
    Employee Spotlight
    Mega Projects
    USACE
    Engineering

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