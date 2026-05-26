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    Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — Though recently assigned to Fort Knox, veteran military working dog Eerek is approaching the final chapter of a distinguished career safeguarding high-profile individuals and national events, with retirement slated for 2027.

    Eerek was awarded the prestigious K-9 York Award on May 5, the Army’s top recognition for military working dogs, serving as a testament to his dedication and performance over his nearly decade-long career.

    According to his handler, Staff Sgt. Thomas Dove, Eerek’s formidable 26-page nomination packet detailed a flawless career. His achievements include earning top scores in all certification courses, safeguarding high-profile dignitaries from two presidential administrations and conducting detections during the Army 250th birthday events in Washington, D.C., the 2026 Kentucky Derby, and more.

    Now, as Eerek prepares to hang up his harness, Dove said he is hard at work preparing a room with all Eerek’s favorite things to welcome him home for a well-deserved retirement.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 15:57
    Story ID: 566257
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox
    Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox

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    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Military Working Dog, K9 York Award

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