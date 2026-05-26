(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Though recently assigned to Fort Knox, veteran military working dog Eerek is approaching the final chapter of a distinguished career safeguarding high-profile individuals and national events, with retirement slated for 2027.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008387
    VIRIN: 260527-A-GF376-9261
    Filename: DOD_111732025
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Military Working Dog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video