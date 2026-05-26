Though recently assigned to Fort Knox, veteran military working dog Eerek is approaching the final chapter of a distinguished career safeguarding high-profile individuals and national events, with retirement slated for 2027.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 16:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008387
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-GF376-9261
|Filename:
|DOD_111732025
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox
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