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    Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox

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    Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Staff Sgt. Thomas Dove and military working dog Eerek work together at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Upon retiring in 2027, Eerek will live with Dove for the remainder of his life.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 16:06
    Photo ID: 9710764
    VIRIN: 260527-A-GF376-2907
    Resolution: 1366x768
    Size: 466.48 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Military Working Dog

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