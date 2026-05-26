Staff Sgt. Thomas Dove and military working dog Eerek work together at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Upon retiring in 2027, Eerek will live with Dove for the remainder of his life.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 16:06
|Photo ID:
|9710764
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-GF376-2907
|Resolution:
|1366x768
|Size:
|466.48 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Going off leash: K-9 York Award-winning military working dog to retire at Fort Knox
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