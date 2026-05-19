W. Va. Guard enlisted members gather for inaugural professional development summit

CAMP DAWSON, KINGWOOD, W.Va. -- Enlisted Soldiers and Airmen from across the West Virginia National Guard gathered at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, on May 15-17, 2026, for the inaugural Enlisted Professional Development Summit hosted by the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of West Virginia.



The summit brought about 80 enlisted attendees together with senior enlisted leaders, association leaders, supporting organizations, and vendors for professional development, mentoring, leader engagement and networking. The event included speed mentoring, leader discussions, resource engagement, friendly competition, and opportunities for Soldiers and Airmen from different ranks, units and components to connect outside their normal work environments.



The EANGWV is a state-level association for members holding enlisted rank, which is private through command sergeant major. It’s connected to the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS), a nonprofit organization formally organized in 1972 to increase the voice of enlisted National Guard members. According to EANGWV, the national association focuses on promoting the status, welfare, and professionalism of enlisted Army and Air National Guard members.



“Bringing this event to West Virginia required countless hours of planning, coordination, and dedication from leaders and volunteers across multiple organizations,” said Sgt. 1st Class James Lowry, EANGWV president. “It was a true example of the teamwork and commitment that define our enlisted force.”



Lowry said one of the strongest parts of the event was seeing attendees learn from one another. Specifically, the speed mentoring sessions were well received and gave participants the chance to connect with senior leaders and peers in ways they may not normally encounter.



“For me, the best part of the summit was seeing Soldiers and Airmen get out of their normal environment, connect with each other, and experience something different together,” said EANGUS Resolutions Committee Chair, and Area II Director Master Sgt. Christopher Rollins. “I think the inaugural Enlisted Professional Development Summit was a great success in creating shared experiences and conversations that helped to break down barriers across ranks and components.”



“Historically, a lot of our professional development has focused on senior leaders, and that is important,” Rollins said. “But we also recognized a serious gap in providing development opportunities to Soldiers and Airmen early in their careers when they are still figuring out who they are as leaders and developing their own leadership styles.”



“As a noncommissioned officer, attending this summit was important to me because it provided an opportunity to grow both professionally and personally alongside other leaders,” said Staff Sgt. Tyler Lee, EANGWV Executive Council secretary. “The summit allowed me to gain new perspectives, exchange experiences with fellow Soldiers and Airmen, and bring back knowledge that will strengthen my ability to lead and serve my team effectively.”



The event is expected to become an annual professional development opportunity for the enlisted force. Organizers said their long-term goal is to grow the summit into a larger event that supports readiness, retention, mentorship and professional growth across the West Virginia National Guard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2026 Date Posted: 05.20.2026 13:40 Story ID: 565781 Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, W. Va. Guard enlisted members gather for inaugural professional development summit, by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.