MSC Receives Virginia ESGR’s Highest Honor for Commitment to Reservists

Courtesy Photo | The Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee (right) presents the Pro Patria-Public Award 2025 to U.S. Navy Reserve Capt. Roberto Valletta, MSC, director strategic sealift officer force, who accepted the award on behalf of Military Sealift Command, May 16, 2026. The annual award is the highest-level award an ESGR committee can award an employer. (Photo by Jamel Mitchum) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee (right) presents the...... read more read more

TRIANGLE, Va. - Military Sealift Command (MSC) was presented with the prestigious Pro Patria Award for 2025, in recognition of exceptional support for their reserve forces within the command, during a presentation ceremony May 16, 2026.

The annual award was presented by the Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Committee and is the highest-level award an ESGR committee can award an employer.

“As a career reservist, it was an honor to represent the command and receive the award from ESGR,” said U.S. Navy Reserve Capt. Roberto Valletta, director of MSC’s Strategic Sealift Officer Force, who accepted the award on behalf of the command. “I have worked with companies who struggle to manage and support reservists during my career; however, it is refreshing to be part of an organization that recognizes the contributions and goes beyond the minimal requirements in support of reservists here at MSC.”

Recipients of the award have demonstrated the greatest support to guard and reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 3,100 U.S. Navy reservists make up MSC’s workforce, playing a critical role in the command’s strategic sealift mission capabilities by providing Cargo Afloat Rig Teams, Tactical Advisors, expeditionary port units, headquarter support and responsible for the training and warfighting readiness of the Strategic Sealift Officer Force.

“It is a testament to our dual nature, military and civilian, that [MSC] is adaptive to the unique demands placed on the individuals who also serve in uniform, and the requirements of our customers who are usually not aware of those challenges,” Valletta said. “I look forward to continuing to serve within the command that highly values both individual and mission and do my part to continue to provide exceptional support to our personnel that wear both hats.”

MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,500 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 3,500 active duty and reserve military personnel.