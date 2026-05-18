MSC is honored with the Pro Patria Award for 2025

The Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee (right) presents the Pro Patria-Public Award 2025 to U.S. Navy Reserve Capt. Roberto Valletta, MSC, director strategic sealift officer force, who accepted the award on behalf of Military Sealift Command, May 16, 2026. The annual award is the highest-level award an ESGR committee can award an employer. (Photo by Jamel Mitchum)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9694517
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-XF571-4862
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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MSC Receives Virginia ESGR’s Highest Honor for Commitment to Reservists
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