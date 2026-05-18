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    MSC is honored with the Pro Patria Award for 2025

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    MSC is honored with the Pro Patria Award for 2025

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    USN Military Sealift Command

    The Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee (right) presents the Pro Patria-Public Award 2025 to U.S. Navy Reserve Capt. Roberto Valletta, MSC, director strategic sealift officer force, who accepted the award on behalf of Military Sealift Command, May 16, 2026. The annual award is the highest-level award an ESGR committee can award an employer. (Photo by Jamel Mitchum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9694517
    VIRIN: 260516-N-XF571-4862
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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