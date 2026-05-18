Air Force showcase connects innovators with Global Strike mission

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Peter Bonetti, director of Air Force Global Strike Command’s Strategic Plans, Programs, and Requirements Directorate, speaks with attendees of the AFGSC Commercial Capabilities Showcase in Bossier City, Louisiana, on May 13, 2026. The two-day showcase brought together military leaders and commercial innovators to accelerate the integration of cutting-edge technology into the nation's long-range strike and deterrence missions, with a focus on several key areas critical to future operations, including quantum sensing, advanced manufacturing, deployable energy solutions, and next-generation defensive systems. (Photo courtesy of Small Business Consulting Corporation) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) concluded its two-day Commercial Capabilities Showcase at the Louisiana Tech University Student Success Center on May 13 and 14, bringing together military leaders and commercial innovators to accelerate the integration of cutting-edge technology into the nation's long-range strike and deterrence missions.

The event, held here in Bossier City, LA, featured presentations and demonstrations from top technology companies. The showcase focused on several key areas critical to future operations, including quantum sensing, advanced manufacturing, deployable energy solutions, and next-generation defensive systems.

One demonstration showed deployable charging capabilities, which drew from multiple power sources like a generator, solar, and vehicle input, and delivered regulated output through one single integrated system. This kind of innovation supports a desire for systems to store energy and discharge it on demand. Stateside, Americans assume grid connectively, but austere environments rely on flightline generators, creating challenges in efficiently converting and delivering power for charging electrified ground support equipment.

While the demonstrations offer a chance to see unique and powerful technology innovations, the goal of the showcase is to shorten the timeline for getting these emerging technologies out of the lab and into the hands of Airmen who execute the global strike mission 24/7, 365 days a year.

"The innovation we saw here this week is truly inspiring," said Brig. Gen. Peter Bonetti, director of Air Force Global Strike Command’s Strategic Plans, Programs, and Requirements Directorate (AFGSC/A5/8). "To maintain our edge, we must equip our Airmen with reliable, cutting-edge technology at the speed of relevance, and that is only possible through strong partnerships with our nation's brightest commercial innovators."

This year's showcase featured 18 companies, selected from a competitive pool of 114 applicants by a panel of Air Force and defense experts. The event provided a forum for these companies to demonstrate their capabilities directly to senior leaders and technical experts from across the command.

Other problem sets and proposed solutions include large-aircraft defensive architectures and systems updates, all through positive teamwork to get after the Department of War’s emerging needs.

"My absolute favorite aspect of this showcase was the camaraderie and open-minded cross-talk among the finalists and our judging panel," said Maj. Travis Farris, AFGSC Rapid Capabilities Division Program Requirements branch chief. "Multiple companies referenced each other’s parallel efforts, pointing out how they could integrate their ideas to form a more complete capability. Collaborating with commercial industry is a no-fail requirement to maintain our strategic advantage, and I firmly believe AFGSC and our industry partners left this event stronger and more cohesive than before."

AFGSC plans to continue hosting such events to foster collaboration with industry. Companies and innovators interested in contributing to AFGSC team through technology developments can follow the link here: https://www.afgsc.af.mil/The-Innovation-Corner/