Courtesy Photo | Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC) and Captain...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC) and Captain John H. Tipton, MSC N4 Technical Director/Force Supply Officer, presented the award the David M. Cook Foodservice Excellence Award to Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARs) from USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52), USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) and USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4). The award is given to personnel across small, medium, and large ship categories, recognizing the dedication, skill, and professionalism of MSC’s CIVMARs. see less | View Image Page

MSC CIVMARs Honored at 2026 Military Foodservice Awards Your browser does not support the audio element.

(Chicago, Illinois) May 15, 2026 – Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARs) from Military Sealift Command (MSC) were recognized for their exceptional culinary service at the 2026 Military Foodservice Awards, held at the historic Palmer House Hilton in Chicago and hosted by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF).



The Military Foodservice Awards honor individuals and teams from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces for their dedication to foodservice excellence, including management effectiveness, support of force readiness, food quality, employee and customer relations, resource conservation, and training and safety awareness.



MSC ships compete in their own categories for the prestigious Captain David M. Cook Food Service Excellence Award. This year, MSC Commander Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson and Captain John H. Tipton, MSC N4 Technical Director/Force Supply Officer, presented the award to personnel across small, medium, and large ship categories, recognizing the dedication, skill, and professionalism of MSC’s CIVMARs.



The 2026 award winners were:



Small Ship: USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52), accepted by Assistant Cook Alvin Turner



Medium Ship: USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201), accepted by Assistant Cook Jennifer Smoot



Large Ship: USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4), accepted by Cook Baker Merthel Grace J. Dela Cruz and Chief Cook Joseph Baiza



The Captain David M. Cook Award honors MSC’s former Director of Logistics, Capt. David M. Cook, who served from 1995 to 1998. During his tenure, Capt. Cook played a pivotal role in enhancing every aspect of MSC food service operations—from staff training to nutrition education for ship crews. The award recognizes excellence in military foodservice, including meal preparation, presentation, and contributions to morale at sea.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC’s workforce includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.