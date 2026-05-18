Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC) and Captain John H. Tipton, MSC N4 Technical Director/Force Supply Officer, presented the award the David M. Cook Foodservice Excellence Award to Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARs) from USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52), USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) and USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4). The award is given to personnel across small, medium, and large ship categories, recognizing the dedication, skill, and professionalism of MSC’s CIVMARs.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 11:55
|Photo ID:
|9690662
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-BI942-1000
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|1951x1232
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|Location:
|US
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MSC CIVMARs Honored at 2026 Military Foodservice Awards
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