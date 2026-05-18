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    MSC CIVMARs Honored at 2026 Military Foodservice Awards

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    MSC CIVMARs Honored at 2026 Military Foodservice Awards

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC) and Captain John H. Tipton, MSC N4 Technical Director/Force Supply Officer, presented the award the David M. Cook Foodservice Excellence Award to Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARs) from USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52), USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) and USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4). The award is given to personnel across small, medium, and large ship categories, recognizing the dedication, skill, and professionalism of MSC’s CIVMARs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 11:55
    Photo ID: 9690662
    VIRIN: 260516-N-BI942-1000
    Resolution: 1951x1232
    Size: 831.69 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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