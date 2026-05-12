Photo By Maj. Greg West | Ardennes Forest A Monument to the 28th Infantry Division in Luxembourg Photo by Sergeant First Class Nicole L. Brittain see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maj. Greg West | Ardennes Forest A Monument to the 28th Infantry Division in Luxembourg Photo by...... read more read more

A Monument to the "Hold at All Costs" Spirit: The 28th Infantry Division in Luxembourg

Standing high above the Our River Valley today, it’s hard to reconcile the quiet serenity of the Ardennes with the chaotic turmoil that broke loose here in 1944. A brand-new monument now stands on this sacred ground, serving as a permanent tribute to the legendary "Hold at all costs" resolve of the 28th Infantry Division.

On May 8, 2026, the Commanding General of the 28th Infantry Division, alongside Command Sergeant Major, local Luxembourg officials, and veterans, officially dedicated the "Keystone in the Way" memorial in Parc Hosingen, Luxembourg.

To truly understand the weight of this monument, you must look back at the sheer grit of the Soldiers who fought here. During World War II, in December 1944, this strategic ridge at Hosingen was ground zero for the massive German winter counteroffensive. These were the opening blows of what would become known as the Battle of the Bulge. K Company of the 110th Infantry Regiment and B Company of the 103rd Engineers were handed a virtually impossible mission: to stop the enemy from seizing the vital road networks leading west.

Beginning with a massive artillery strike on the morning of December 16, the quiet village suddenly became a brutal battlefield. Completely cut off and facing a terrifying disproportion in both numbers and firepower, these Keystone Soldiers refused to break. They turned local buildings and the town’s iconic water tower into improvised strongholds, holding their ground for three brutal days. Their stubborn resistance completely derailed the enemy’s strict timetable, buying valuable time that our Allied forces desperately needed to reinforce and fortify Bastogne.

The memorial was designed with deep input from historians in both Luxembourg and the U.S. to truly capture the division’s identity. It centers on the concept of the "Schlësselsteen"(the Keystone) which serves as the central stone that bears the weight and upholds the integrity of an arch.

Tri-Leg Support: Each of the three legs is engraved to honor the 109th, 110th, and 112th infantry regiments, representing the unbreakable defensive line they formed. Slate Base: The foundation features a detailed map of the "Bastogne Corridor," tracing the exact paths of that overwhelming 1944 German assault.

The memorial is the result of years of hard work and joint effort between the municipality of Parc Hosingen and the 28th Infantry Division Association. In addition to the monument, the town also opened a permanent historical exhibition inside the Hosingen Water Tower, guaranteeing the story of the "Keystone Division" will never be forgotten by future generations.

By standing in the way in 1944, the 28th Infantry Division ensured that the peace and liberty Luxembourg enjoys today would be possible.

Written by: Sergeant First Class Nicole Brittain

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For further details regarding the memorial and the newly opened water tower exhibition, please visit: https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.memorialparchousen.lu%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cgregory.j.west.mil%40army.mil%7C7bb72c26d31645c1313808deb2986865%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639144565038318916%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=XN%2BiBqrSsz9qkmVfVQc%2BHXPmaDeTZCnH42812EGstUY%3D&reserved=0.

For more information on the history of the 28th Infantry Division and how you can help preserve our heritage for the next generation, visit the 28th ID Association at https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.28id.org%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cgregory.j.west.mil%40army.mil%7C7bb72c26d31645c1313808deb2986865%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639144565038339754%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=0%2Bpq%2FGV4GpZmkalAfCv0nYQZU%2BIlCcylQprCHek7HLM%3D&reserved=0.