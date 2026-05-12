International Grit: U.S. and Italian Forces Conquer Norwegian Foot March at Camp Darby

Courtesy Photo | More than 100 service members from across the U.S. and Italian Armed Forces joined on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | More than 100 service members from across the U.S. and Italian Armed Forces joined on Leghorn Army Depot on Friday to test their determination in the Norwegian Foot March. see less | View Image Page

CAMP DARBY, Italy – More than 100 service members from across the U.S. and Italian Armed Forces joined on Leghorn Army Depot on Friday to test their determination in the Norwegian Foot March.

The event is a test of physical and mental endurance, requiring participants to complete a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) course while carrying a 25-pound rucksack. To earn the coveted Norwegian Foot March Badge, participants had to navigate three 10-kilometer loops around the depot within strict time limits based on age and gender.

"It went fantastic, the rain and cold actually helped keep runners cooler," said Staff Sgt. Jacob Walters, 529th Military Police Company and the event organizer. "Next year I want to increase numbers. The units come together, relax and are able to acquire a foreign badge, and I think everybody had fun."

The diverse roster of participants represented a broad cross-section of the military community in Europe. Units from Naples 6th Fleet joined local Soldiers from the 529th Military Police Company, USAG-I Headquarters and Headquarters Company, and the U.S. Army Health Clinic-Vicenza. The competition also saw a showing from the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, with members from the U.S. Air Force 731st Munitions Squadron, 163rd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment, Air Force 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, and Air Force 606th Air Control Squadron.

"It was a fantastic event with a great turnout of over 100 competitors," said Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn, Director of USAG Italy, Emergency Services. "The performance of our Italian partners was impressive, making this a truly successful team-building exercise. While I’ve done shorter marches before and recently completed a 40-miler at Lake Garda, this was my first time participating in this specific event, and I’ll admit I’m feeling quite tired now."

The march also highlighted the strong bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Italy. Members of the Italian Base Command marched alongside elite paratroopers from the 187th Paratroopers Regiment “Folgore”, the 3rd Savoia Cavalleria, and the 9th Paratroopers Assault Regiment "Col Moschin".

"It was an incredible but difficult experience," said Daniele Musardo, the first finisher from the 186th Regiment Paratroopers “Folgore”. "I’m a long-distance runner, but carrying the pack added a new layer of difficulty. I’ll certainly be back next year. Having so many different armies represented here is a great way to reinforce our international partnerships." Giacinto Tufilli, Graduato Aiutante of the Italian Base Command at Camp Darby, emphasized that the march was a victory of unity over individual performance. "It was an incredibly intense march," Tufilli said. "What matters isn't so much the final time, but the esprit de corps. We represent different units and different nations, but despite our unique backgrounds, we are all equal out there on the course."