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    International Grit: U.S. and Italian Forces Conquer Norwegian Foot March at Camp Darby [Image 5 of 5]

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    International Grit: U.S. and Italian Forces Conquer Norwegian Foot March at Camp Darby

    ITALY

    05.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    More than 100 service members from across the U.S. and Italian Armed Forces joined on Leghorn Army Depot on Friday to test their determination in the Norwegian Foot March.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 10:01
    Photo ID: 9686146
    VIRIN: 260515-D-A0923-1447
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.08 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    International Grit: U.S. and Italian Forces Conquer Norwegian Foot March at Camp Darby
    International Grit: U.S. and Italian Forces Conquer Norwegian Foot March at Camp Darby
    International Grit: U.S. and Italian Forces Conquer Norwegian Foot March at Camp Darby
    International Grit: U.S. and Italian Forces Conquer Norwegian Foot March at Camp Darby
    International Grit: U.S. and Italian Forces Conquer Norwegian Foot March at Camp Darby

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