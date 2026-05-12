More than 100 service members from across the U.S. and Italian Armed Forces joined on Leghorn Army Depot on Friday to test their determination in the Norwegian Foot March.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 10:01
|Photo ID:
|9686146
|VIRIN:
|260515-D-A0923-1447
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Grit: U.S. and Italian Forces Conquer Norwegian Foot March at Camp Darby [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
International Grit: U.S. and Italian Forces Conquer Norwegian Foot March at Camp Darby
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