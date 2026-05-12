Photo By Wesley Burgos | Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor hosted the Navy Supply Corps Officer Roadshow April 21, bringing together officers and senior leaders for professional engagement focused on leadership, career development, and supporting the fleet in alignment with the Chief of Naval Operations’ Fighting Instructions. see less | View Image Page

Supply Corps Road Show Builds Readiness at NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii —Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor hosted the Navy Supply Corps Officer Roadshow April 21, bringing together officers and senior leaders for professional engagement focused on leadership, career development, and supporting the fleet in alignment with the Chief of Naval Operations’ Fighting Instructions.

The event provided Supply Corps officers with the opportunity to connect directly with senior leaders and discuss how the community is adapting to meet today’s operational demands. Conversations emphasized how logistics professionals contribute to readiness and how their efforts directly support the warfighter across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Throughout the roadshow, leaders highlighted how the CNO’s Fighting Instructions are shaping day-to-day operations, with a continued focus on warfighting readiness, faster decision-making, and building more resilient logistics networks to support distributed maritime operations.

Discussions also addressed professional development and career progression, emphasizing the importance of building adaptable leaders who understand both operational and logistics functions. Lt. j.g. Arianna Drew, a junior officer at FLC Pearl Harbor highlighted the value of direct engagement with detailers, particularly for junior officers.

“As someone who has been unable to attend previous roadshows due to operational scheduling, I found a lot of value in attending the O-3 and junior brief, since it had the most up-to-date information of what the next five years of my career will look like,” Drew said. “It was great to be able to have the detailers here to answer specific questions about my detailing intentions.”

Senior Supply Corps Leaders encouraged officers to remain closely connected to fleet requirements and to continue developing the skills necessary to deliver responsive and effective logistics support.

Speed, flexibility, and readiness were recurring themes throughout the event. Leaders also stressed that today’s operational environment requires logistics professionals who can respond rapidly, think critically, and deliver support in real time to meet evolving mission demands.

Hosting the roadshow at NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor highlighted the command’s role as a key logistics hub in the Indo-Pacific. The FLC continues to provide supply, contracting, and logistics support that directly enables fleet readiness and joint force operations across the Indo-Pacific region.

The engagement reflected the intent of the CNO’s Fighting Instructions to strengthen readiness, reinforce a warfighting culture, and ensure logistics systems are postured to support the fleet wherever and whenever needed.

Naval Supply Systems Command, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, employs more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel worldwide and delivers supply and logistics support that sustains naval and joint force readiness across the globe.