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NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Prepares to Deliver Logistics Backbone for RIMPAC 2026

Pearl Harbor, Hawaii—Rim of the Pacific 2026 will take place June 24 to July 31 on and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam and the Hawaiian Island of Oahu.

For an exercise the magnitude and scope of RIMPAC 2026, success is determined long before the first ship gets underway. Behind the scenes, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Pearl Harbor is laying the logistical foundation required to sustain the world’s largest multinational maritime exercise.

Planning has been underway for more than a year. According to Cmdr. David Francia, operations director at NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor, preparations began in June 2025 during initial planning meetings in San Diego. The extended timeline reflects the complexity of aligning military services, industry partners, and coalition forces from across the globe.

“The biggest logistical moving pieces have been coordinating both reserve component support along with multinational coalition forces to work toward the same goal in the same working environment on the same project.” Francia said.

That level of coordination underscores the scale of RIMPAC, an aspect often unseen outside the logistics enterprise. While the exercise is widely recognized for its operational demonstrations, the effort required to sustain those operations is equally significant.

“People would be surprised at the actual size of the event involving 31 countries, 40 ships, to include coalition oilers that will replenish fuel at sea, and the amount of cooperation it takes to ensure everyone remains aligned,” Francia said.

For NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor, success is measured by execution. Delivering timely, reliable support across a multinational force requires precision and consistency, particularly in critical areas such as port operations. The logistics professionals will be measuring success based on customer service, with a special focus on crane support.

These enabling functions often operating out of view are essential to maintain operational tempo and ensure participating forces can train effectively. Without trained supply professionals, even the most capable platforms cannot execute their missions.

Francia emphasized that logistics is not simply a supporting element, but a determining factor in the success of large-scale operations. While ships and aircraft demonstrate capability, they rely entirely on logistics to make that capability possible.

“For an exercise of this global scale, logistics must be the center of gravity because nothing moves without it,” he said.

Naval Supply Systems Command provides supply, acquisition, and logistics support to the Navy and joint force worldwide. As one of its 11 subordinate commands, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor enables forward operations and sustains fleet readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. In coordination with the Navy Supply Corps, NAVSUP delivers the logistics capabilities required to sustain naval forces and support operational readiness.