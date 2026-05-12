85 Years of Mission Readiness on Display

Photo By Orlando Garcia | Soldiers pose for a photo with Fort Hunter Liggett's mascot, Captain Coyote, dressed in Army Combat Uniform, during FHL's 85th Anniversary Open House, May 2, 2026. The event featured static displays of historic and current Army equipment, information booths by community organizations, live music, food trucks, family activities, and much more. see less | View Image Page

Eighty-five years of warfighting history came alive on May 2 during Fort Hunter Liggett’s (FHL) milestone Anniversary Open House. What began as a celebration of Army heritage expanded into a powerful demonstration of modern joint-force partnership, featuring the U.S. Army, Navy and Marines, interactive displays from 18 partner organizations, and a full day of live entertainment.

“This event was a testament to how public-private partnerships can accomplish amazing things to benefit the community,” said Fort Hunter Liggett Commander Col. Jason McKenzie. “The historic and current military displays gave attendees a tangible, hands-on connection to military history and today’s military strength.”

Participants’ journey began with the viewing of almost a dozen historical Army vehicles from World War II to the Vietnam War, courtesy of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles and the Camp Roberts Museum in San Miguel, California.

"It was our honor to participate in Fort Hunter Liggett's85th Anniversary!" said Ken Neuman, Curator of the Estrella Warbirds Museum. "To commemorate the celebration, Estrella Warbirds Museum provided six vehicles from the 1940's to the 1970's. The vehicles were very carefully transported to and from our facility by Fort Hunter Liggett's Public Works Roads and Grounds Team. The selection of vehicles from the museum includedour tribute to the Vietnam Era "Snoopy" gun truck usedto protect truck convoys. We look forward to being there again for the base's 90th anniversary!"

Adding to the historical atmosphere, the 3rd Platoon WWII Reenactors (a group of civilian volunteers with many Army veterans) set up an authentic 1940s Army camp demonstrating how Soldiers lived in the field. Their set-up included period uniforms, weapons, field kits, and they even cooked a meal (chipped beef, string beans and mashed potatoes) using a 1937 field range.

There were also four 75mm Howitzers adorned with the words: Loyalty, Duty, Honor, and Country - a commitment that every Soldier holds firmly. Once commonplace on the battlefields of World War Two the newly acquired garrison cannons now stand as a symbol of their establishment in 1941.

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum showcased Army uniforms from the 1940s while two historians from the California Military Museum Command enlightened visitors with the Army’s activities in California central coast.

Displaying the current Army lethality, the 3-356th Logistics Support Battalion and 63rd Readiness Division Equipment Concentration Site 170 at Fort Hunter Liggett provided many vehicles for display such as the Mine-resistant All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) which is replacing the M1114 HMMWVs (Humvee); and the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV), a Soldiers and cargo truck featuring high mobility and on/off-road capability. The Oregon Air National Guard 1/189th Airlift Wing, Company G, flew in two HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. They specialize in aeromedical evacuation (medevac), search and rescue, and wildland fire suppression.

Representing the joint force partnership, the U.S. Navy 31st Seabees Readiness Command based in Port Hueneme, California, displayed many of their construction vehicles and a mobile museum showcasing Seabees history and major operations. The Seabees is a long-standing and valued partner of FHL through troop projects. These projects give them hands-on experience utilizing their construction and engineering skills, while the installation and training customers benefit from structures they build.

Other partners adding great value to the event and enhancing the public’s knowledge included the California Conservation Corps which partners with FHL to reduce invasive plants, the San Antonio Valley Historical Association displaying the long Army history in the area and Honor Flight Central Coast California, a non-profit providing veterans with no-cost “Tour of Honor” trips.

The Army Reserve Band and DJ Dook provided music throughout the event, and the FHL 85th Anniversary Open House culminated with a high-energy country music concert by Two Story Road and fireworks show. “Events like this are so critical for people to come see what’s going on at Fort Hunter Liggett,” said former King City mayor Robert Cullen, who participated with his family. “It’s in our backyard but we don’t always see what’s going on. If anything, it gives me a sense of pride being an American…seeing everyone out here, all training and the equipment, all the things that happen so we can enjoy our freedom.”

Fort Hunter Liggett extends its deepest gratitude to the participating partners and event sponsors, the visiting public, and our dedicated staff whose hard work made this event a success.