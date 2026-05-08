Date Taken: 05.02.2026 Date Posted: 05.12.2026 12:01 Photo ID: 9678749 VIRIN: 260502-A-QR624-3900 Resolution: 1080x1032 Size: 521.51 KB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Live music at Fort Hunter Liggett 85th Anniversary Open House, by Orlando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.