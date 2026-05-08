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    Live music at Fort Hunter Liggett 85th Anniversary Open House

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    Live music at Fort Hunter Liggett 85th Anniversary Open House

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Orlando Garcia 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Up and coming country music duo - Two Story Road - was the headlining entertainers during Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary Open House, May 2, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 12:01
    Photo ID: 9678749
    VIRIN: 260502-A-QR624-3900
    Resolution: 1080x1032
    Size: 521.51 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Live music at Fort Hunter Liggett 85th Anniversary Open House, by Orlando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Reserve, 63rd Readiness Division, FHL85thAnniversary, IMCOM, Army community relations

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