Up and coming country music duo - Two Story Road - was the headlining entertainers during Fort Hunter Liggett's 85th Anniversary Open House, May 2, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9678749
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-QR624-3900
|Resolution:
|1080x1032
|Size:
|521.51 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Live music at Fort Hunter Liggett 85th Anniversary Open House, by Orlando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
85 Years of Mission Readiness on Display
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