Yokota Central Kitchen’s Bento Meals Reach Service Members Across Japan

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Cody Ewing | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Yokota Central Kitchen is expanding access to fresh, convenient meals for Warfighters and families in Japan with frozen, shippable bento-style meals that can travel as far as Misawa Air Base—a nearly 10-hour drive. see less | View Image Page

YOKOTA AB – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Yokota Central Kitchen is expanding access to fresh, convenient meals for Warfighters and families in Japan with frozen, shippable bento-style meals that can travel as far as Misawa Air Base—a nearly 10-hour drive.

The meals are cooked, then rapidly chilled and frozen to lock in freshness and food safety.

These blast-chilled bentos are handmade daily with locally sourced ingredients and then frozen for transport, giving Airmen working remote or overnight shifts a hot meal option even when regular dining facilities are closed.

The Exchange’s Central Kitchen provided roughly 46,000 meals to service members across Japan last year and looks to increase that number in 2026. Its 18 core menu items range from yakisoba, curry and chicken teriyaki over rice to spaghetti, BLTs and other sandwiches, with vegetables and some meats sourced locally to keep meals fresh and nutritious.

“Our main customers are the Warfighters and their families,” said Yokota Exchange General Manager Andrew Defelice. “We also serve government employees, civilians and contractors across mainland Japan, from Misawa to Camp Fuji, Camp Zama and Yokota, as well as remote sites like Yokohama North Dock and Sagami Depot.”

Meals are made by hand daily, with minimal preservatives or additives, to support the Exchange’s commitment to nutritional readiness. The Yokota Central Kitchen undergoes a rigorous certification process. Army Veterinary Services audits products for quality, bacterial safety and sanitation and confirms that approved sources and ingredients are used to meet regulatory guidelines.

Besides the frozen bento and vending machine offerings, the Central Kitchen’s main mission is providing inflight meals to PCSing service members and their families on Patriot Express flights between Seattle and installations in Japan, Korea, Guam and elsewhere in the Pacific. The team also supports commercial cargo and transient flights, a mobile unit around Yokota and a kiosk for inbound and outbound passengers.

Airline catering routes run from Seattle to destinations such as Yokota, Osan, Kadena and Singapore, providing about 600 meals per week. Hot food, drinks and Japanese souvenirs are offered in Yokota’s Transit Room so Warfighters and families can refuel and relax while waiting for flights.

“The Yokota Central Kitchen is integral in providing fresh and nutritious meals for our service members and their families,” said Exchange Pacific Region Commander Col. Jason Beck. “Whether it is folks coming in on the Patriot Express for the first time or our men and women working long shifts at some of our most remote duty stations, a good meal goes a long way to improve morale.”

Since its founding in 1960, the Yokota Central Kitchen has continually adapted to meet the needs of the Pacific Region, ensuring service members get a reliable taste of home no matter where duty calls.