The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Yokota Central Kitchen is expanding access to fresh, convenient meals for Warfighters and families in Japan with frozen, shippable bento-style meals that can travel as far as Misawa Air Base—a nearly 10-hour drive.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:30
|Photo ID:
|9672608
|VIRIN:
|260508-D-D0482-1111
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
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|2
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Yokota Central Kitchen’s Bento Meals Reach Service Members Across Japan
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