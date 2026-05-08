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    Yokota Central Kitchen’s Bento Meals Reach Service Members Across Japan

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    Yokota Central Kitchen’s Bento Meals Reach Service Members Across Japan

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cody Ewing 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Yokota Central Kitchen is expanding access to fresh, convenient meals for Warfighters and families in Japan with frozen, shippable bento-style meals that can travel as far as Misawa Air Base—a nearly 10-hour drive.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 13:30
    Photo ID: 9672608
    VIRIN: 260508-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Yokota Central Kitchen’s Bento Meals Reach Service Members Across Japan, by SFC Cody Ewing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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