Counter-drone crucible: Project Flytrap applies lessons to inform the future of warfare

Photo By Sgt. Max Elliott | U.S. Army Sgt. Terrell Forward, an infantryman assigned to Echo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, signals to his element during the force-on-force phase of Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 4, 2026. U.S. Soldiers faced off against British paratroopers from the U.K. Parachute Regiment in a series of simulated engagements designed to test counter-unmanned aerial system integration in a contested environment. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Max Elliott | U.S. Army Sgt. Terrell Forward, an infantryman assigned to Echo Troop, 2nd Squadron,...... read more read more

PABRADĖ, Lithuania — U.S. Infantrymen from 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment faced off against British Paratroopers from the U.K. Parachute Regiment during the force-on-force phase of Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 7, 2026, testing and integrating counter-unmanned aerial system technology in a contested field environment for the first time at the troop level.

Capt. Brendan Printup, the commander of Echo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, said the exercise represents a turning point for how infantry formations fight.

"We are the ones proofing the concept," Printup said. "This is the first time at the troop level that we are going to be testing a mounted Stryker platform fighting the counter-UAS fight. These Eagle Troop Soldiers — I'm talking about the E-5 sergeants and below — this is their fight."

Brig. Gen. John B. Mountford, the V Corps Deputy Commanding General for Readiness, framed the broader significance of the exercise.

"More than 8,000 troops from eight nations are operationalizing the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative," Mountford said. "We are turning NATO's increased investment into real warfighting capability here in Lithuania. Project Flytrap partners with industry to field counter-drone technology now, protecting Soldiers at the speed of relevance, from the Baltics to the High North."

The technology being evaluated spans reconnaissance drones, first-person view strike systems, electronic jammers and artificial intelligence-enabled command and control platforms, tools that – until recently – primarily existed in laboratories and defense contractor proposals. Here, they are mounted to vehicles, strapped to Soldiers’ backs and launched from fighting positions carved into the Lithuanian sand.

From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control and live data networks to move faster, decide faster and fight more effectively across all domains. The force-on-force phase continues through May 8.