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    Brig. Gen. John B. Mountford speaks at Project Flytrap in Lithuania

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    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott and Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John B. Mountford, deputy commanding general of readiness for V Corps, addresses viewers to discuss the purpose and advantages of Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 5, 2026. Project Flytrap is a multinational exercise intended to increase cohesive integration among different intelligence, fire and protection systems to combat evolving drone threats. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005834
    VIRIN: 260506-A-NS115-1001
    Filename: DOD_111684142
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: PABRADE, LT

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    This work, Brig. Gen. John B. Mountford speaks at Project Flytrap in Lithuania, by SGT Max Elliott and SGT Nicodemus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    Sword26
    196Sharpshooters

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