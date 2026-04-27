Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepare for the force-on-force iteration of Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 2, 2026. Project Flytrap directly supports the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by evaluating scalable counter-drone solutions that can integrate into NATO's existing air defense networks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 08:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005199
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-ZT835-9373
|Filename:
|DOD_111676550
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SM TEASER: Project Flytrap puts emerging tech in warfighters’ hands, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.