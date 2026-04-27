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    SM TEASER: Project Flytrap puts emerging tech in warfighters’ hands

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    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepare for the force-on-force iteration of Project Flytrap at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 2, 2026. Project Flytrap directly supports the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by evaluating scalable counter-drone solutions that can integrate into NATO's existing air defense networks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 08:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005199
    VIRIN: 260502-A-ZT835-9373
    Filename: DOD_111676550
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PABRADE, LT

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    This work, SM TEASER: Project Flytrap puts emerging tech in warfighters’ hands, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
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    Sword26

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