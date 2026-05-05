Mental wellness in action: Celebrating Trusted Care Heroes

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathon Vecellio, then-interim mental health flight chief for the 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, demonstrates a counseling session at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2025. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa F. Guzman) see less | View Image Page

As Airmen and Guardians seek to resolve their concerns, many seek their installation’s mental health clinic for support. Whether its vectoring individuals to nonclinical care options to address daily stressors or tailoring clinical treatment plans to the individual’s needs, mental health professionals are integral in developing and sustaining a resilient force.

This May for Mental Health Awareness Month, the Air Force Medical Service is spotlighting four medical Airmen recognized as Trusted Care Heroes in 2025 for their commitment to people-centered care and fostering resilience across the DAF community. Their recognition aligns with the Trusted Care vision, which aims to establish a culture of meaningful leadership, safety, continuous process improvement and patient-centeredness.

Within their mental health roles, they provide foundational support for warfighters to maintain their holistic well-being and success in their operational missions.

Tech. Sgt. Citlali Hernandez, independent duty medical technician 1st Airborne Command Control Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska Nominated by: Col. Sarah Evans, 55th Medical Group commander, military treatment facility director

During a period of high stress and turnover, Hernandez uplifted the operational medicine flight team with homemade Independence Day “first aid kits” filled with morale-boosting items. Recognizing that emotional fatigue among her peers is a threat to readiness just as much as operational gaps, she addressed a human-centered need that directly impacted the team’s cohesion, focus and performance.

“Through this simple but powerful gesture, she helped safeguard her team’s emotional well-being, ultimately contributing to the safe and effective delivery of care across the flightline,” Evans said. “Her leadership commitment reminds us that high reliability starts with small, intentional acts of support.”

Senior Airman Tavis J. Gawronski, aerospace medical technician 332nd Expeditionary Medical Squadron, undisclosed location Nominated by: Col. Joanna Rentes, 332nd EMDS commander

Gawronski exemplified how open conversations can build trust and reduce the risk of miscommunication in a fast-paced deployed environment. According to Rentes, Gawronski’s respectful, approachable demeanor puts patients at ease, encouraging them to share critical details that are beneficial to identifying effective care for their needs. When a patient raised end-of-life wishes, Gawronski responded with empathy and with the patient’s dignity in mind as he connected them to a provider for timely care.

“His consistent dedication to Trusted Care principles directly improves patient safety, experience and satisfaction, proving that even brief moments of connection can make a lasting impact, especially in expeditionary readiness operations,” Rentes said.

Tech Sgt. Jonathon Vecellio, then-interim mental health flight chief, and Master Sgt. Briana Malloy, noncommissioned officer in charge 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan Nominated by: Col. Lisa F. Guzman, 18th OMRS commander

Vecellio and Malloy de-escalated a situation with a patient who became overwhelmed by emotions and punched a wall during an appointment with a provider. They provided compassionate care for the patient while promoting a culture of safety. After reducing tensions and reassuring the patient, they coordinated the patient’s follow-up care with a new provider before the patient was released to their first sergeant.

“[Their] unwavering commitment to resilience allowed them to continue providing reassurance and undivided attention to address the patient’s needs while ensuring the safety of other patients and their team,” Guzman said.

Throughout 2026, the DAF continues to emphasize the impact of mental health support on strengthening resilience and mission success. These Trusted Care Heroes exemplified what it means to foster a community of safety and support when a service member is in need, and with sensitivity to operations.

To explore mental health resources for service members, visit Military OneSource or connect with your local mental health clinic. Additionally, the Department of the Air Force Mental Health Overview is a reference designed to help DAF members understand the complexities of mental health.