Beyond the Base: Soccer Match Unites NSA Naples, Italian Community

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 30, 2026) Personnel from U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy pose for a group photo before a friendly soccer match with the local Italian soccer team, Real Gricignano onboard NSA Naples Support Site, Apr. 30, 2026. The soccer match aimed to strengthen the bond between the NSA Naples and its neighboring Italian communities, highlighted the shared values of sportsmanship and camaraderie. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy – Personnel from U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples and the local Italian soccer team, Real Gricignano, came together for a friendly soccer match at the installation's Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, Apr. 30, 2026.

The event, a symbol of the strong partnership between the American and Italian communities, highlighted the shared values of sportsmanship and camaraderie. The game was more than just a competition; it was an opportunity to strengthen community ties and build teamwork.

"Events like this give Sailors an opportunity to connect with our Italian neighbors on a more personal level," said Teresa Merola, the community relations specialist for NSA Naples. "These connections are vital for maintaining the strong relationship between NSA Naples and host community."

The soccer match, a joint effort between Merola and the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) department, underscores MWR's commitment to enhancing sailor well-being and readiness. Events like this are central to NSA Naples' goal of fostering strong community partnerships.

"We are always looking for ways to boost morale and contribute to our Sailors' well-being," said Chris Kasparek, the community recreation director for NSA Naples MWR. "Sports are a universal language, and this soccer match was a perfect example of how we can build bridges, promote a healthy and active lifestyle, and enhance the readiness of our force through community engagement." The players from both teams showed great enthusiasm and sportsmanship throughout the game. For the Real Gricignano team, it was a unique opportunity to play on a U.S. military installation and interact with the Sailors.

"It was an honor for our team to be invited to play at the NSA Naples Support Site," said Giuseppe Tessitore, the president of Real Gricignano. "This match was a chance to share our passion for football and to build a bridge of friendship with the American community. We hope to have more opportunities like this in the future to continue strengthening our bond."

NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. For more information about NSA Naples, visit our website: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NSA-Naples/

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