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    Friendly Soccer Match Unites NSA Naples, Italian Community [Image 4 of 7]

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    Friendly Soccer Match Unites NSA Naples, Italian Community

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 30, 2026) Personnel from U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy and the local Italian soccer team, Real Gricignano exchange jerseys before a friendly soccer match onboard NSA Naples Support Site, Apr. 30, 2026. The soccer match aimed to strengthen the bond between the NSA Naples and its neighboring Italian communities, highlighted the shared values of sportsmanship and camaraderie. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 06:12
    Photo ID: 9668191
    VIRIN: 260430-N-RH019-1012
    Resolution: 4508x3005
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Friendly Soccer Match Unites NSA Naples, Italian Community [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Friendly Soccer Match Unites NSA Naples, Italian Community
    Friendly Soccer Match Unites NSA Naples, Italian Community
    Friendly Soccer Match Unites NSA Naples, Italian Community
    Friendly Soccer Match Unites NSA Naples, Italian Community
    Friendly Soccer Match Unites NSA Naples, Italian Community
    Friendly Soccer Match Unites NSA Naples, Italian Community
    Friendly Soccer Match Unites NSA Naples, Italian Community

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    RH019
    Team Naples
    Navy
    NSA Naples

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