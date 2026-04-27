Friendly Soccer Match Unites NSA Naples, Italian Community

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (April 30, 2026) Capt. John Randazzo, U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer provides opening remarks before a friendly soccer match between NSA Naples personnel and the local Italian soccer team, Real Gricignano onboard NSA Naples Support Site, Apr. 30, 2026. The soccer match aimed to strengthen the bond between the NSA Naples and its neighboring Italian communities, highlighted the shared values of sportsmanship and camaraderie. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)